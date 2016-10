CCHAN Lifestyle

*Steps

1. Lay a paper down on the table, put your necklace onto it.

2. Spread baby powder on the tangled part of a necklace.

3. Make the necklace get enough powder, jiggle and loosen it slowly.

4. Slowly pull and untangle it. (take your time, calmly untangle it)

5. Remove baby powder and clean your necklace.

記事提供元:C CHANNEL